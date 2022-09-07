RRB NTPC Result for pay level 6 out, check list of candidates shortlisted for DV

RRB NTPC Result for pay level 6: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result of the Computer Based test 2 (CBT) 2019 for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for the posts in Pay level 6. Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB conducted the NTPC computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) for level 6 posts on July 30, 2022.

A list of Roll Numbers of the provisionally shortlisted candidates has been released for document verification round.

290 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of station master while 8 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of commercial apprentice.

After successful completion of document verification candidates will have to undergo medical examination and pay a prescribed medical fee of Rs.24.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35,208 posts including Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master posts.

“The date for Document Verification (DV) will be announced in due course on the website. The candidates scheduled for DV will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB Website,” reads the official notice.

Here’s how to check

Visit any regional website of RRB

Click on the result link that reads “Result for Pay-Level-6 posts”

The Level 6 result will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.