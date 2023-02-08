RRB releases additional panel for paramedical, technician & JE posts, check here

Railway Recruitment Board has released additional panel for paramedical, technician and JE posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the lists through the official site of regional RRBs.

RRB Chandigarh, RRB Siliguri, RRB Guwahati and RRB Bengaluru has released the additional panel for the posts mentioned above. To check the list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check additional panel list for RRB Chandigarh

Direct link to check additional panel list for RRB Siliguri

Direct link to check additional panel list for RRB Guwahati

Direct link to check additional panel list for RRB Bengaluru

How to check additional panel list

Visit the official site of RRBs.

Click on additional panel for paramedical, technician & JE links available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates whose names are in the additional panel list will have to o undergo for re-medical examination and to give an undertaking in this regard to the Zonal Railway at the time of being sent for medical examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRBs.