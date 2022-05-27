Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RSMSSB Patwari final result 2021 declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, link here
exam results

RSMSSB Patwari final result 2021 declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, link here

RSMSSB has released the final results for the Patwari 2021 position.
RSMSSB Patwari final result 2021 declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, link here
Published on May 27, 2022 06:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the final results for the position of Patwari 2021. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Patwari recruitment exam was held on October 23 and 24, 2021, and the results were released on January 25, 2021. The RSMSSB held a recruitment drive to fill 5610 Patwari posts.

RSMSSB Patwari final result: Know how to check the result

Visit the official website at www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Navigate to the 'News & Notifications' tab.

Now, go to the link 'Patwar 2021: List of Selected Candidates.'

The RSMSSB Patwari final merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check and save the result.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Candidates who took the examination can check the result below:

 

 

Topics
rsmssb result
