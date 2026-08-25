State Bank of India has declared SBI Apprentice Final Result 2026. Candidates who have applied for Apprentice posts and appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI Apprentice Final Result 2026 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link to check roll numbers here

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The written examination was held on July 11, 2026. The online exam comprised of 100 questions of 100 marks. The question paper had 25 questions from each section- General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates are required to score a minimum percentage mark on aggregate (For SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates, 5% relaxation available thereon). Minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be as decided by the Bank. There are no minimum qualifying marks for individual subject. Merit list will be drawn State wise and category wise. Candidates qualified in the test will be placed according to their aggregate marks in descending order in respective States and Categories.

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To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link and a new page will open.

3. Click on SBI Apprentice Final Result 2026 link available on the page.

4. Again a new PDF file will open.

5. Check the roll number and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through this recruitment drive, 7150 apprentice vacancies across various states and union territories are proposed to be filled, and selected candidates are intended to receive valuable exposure to banking operations and customer service.

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Upon selection, apprenticeship training will be provided for the period prescribed by SBI. During the training period, a monthly stipend will be paid in accordance with the bank's guidelines. However, benefits available to regular SBI employees, including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), provident fund, pension, medical facilities and other service-related benefits, will not be extended to apprentices. The apprenticeship programme has been designed to provide practical exposure to banking operations and customer service. It should be noted that no assurance of permanent employment in SBI will be provided after the completion of the apprenticeship period.