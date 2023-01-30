SBI CBO result 2022 released at sbi.co.in, download result here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result of the Circle Based Officers (CBO) exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the result website sbi.co.in. The SBI CBO exam was conducted on December 4, 2022.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1422 vacancies of which, 1400 are regular vacancies and 22 are backlog vacancies.The Final merit list would be prepared based on normalization of marks scored in Online Test and Interview.

Here's the direct link to check the result

SBI CBO result 2022: Know how to check

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers

On the homepage, click on admit card link under “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS”

Next, click on the result link

SBI CBO result merit list will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future reference.

