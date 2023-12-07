SLPRB AP Police SI final written result out on slprb.ap.gov.in, direct link

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Andhra Pradesh has announced final written results of the SCT SI(Civil) (Men & Women) and RSI (APSP) (Men) examination. Candidates can check it on the website slprb.ap.gov.in.

SLPRB AP Police SI final written result out on slprb.ap.gov.in link here

This time, a total of 1,73,047 candidates applied for the recruitment drive and of them, 1,51,288 candidates participated in the prelims written test. As many as 57,923 candidates qualified in the prelims exam and became eligible for the PMT/PET round, SLPRB said.

A total of 31,193 candidates qualified in the PMT/PET round, it added.

The commission informed that the final exam was held on October 14 and 15. In the final written exam, paper 1 or English and Paper 2 or Telugu were qualifying in nature. Those who qualified in these were evaluated for paper 3 and 4.

“25,839 candidates qualified in Paper I and Paper II (both), out of which finally 18,637 candidates qualified Paper III and Paper IV,” it said.

Both AP Police SI final written results and final answer keys have been placed on the website. Here is the direct link to download it:

AP Police SI Final result 2023, answer key