SPPU Result 2021: Pune University declares UG, PG results- direct link here

SPPU Result 2021 for various UG, PG courses have been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site of SPPU on unipune.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:56 AM IST
Savitribai Phule Pune University has declared SPPU Result 2021 for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official site of SPPU on unipune.ac.in.

The result has been declared by the varsity for various courses including M.Com, Bachelor in Hotel Management and Catering Tech, and MBA. The examination was conducted in October 2020 for all these courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of SPPU by following the simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

SPPU Result 2021: How to check

Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SPPU on unipune.ac.in.

• Click on result link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the course link.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

