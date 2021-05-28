Home / Education / Exam Results / SRMJEE Result 2021 declared on srmist.edu.in, check result and rank card here
SRMJEE Result 2021 declared on srmist.edu.in, check result and rank card here

SRMJEE Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:13 PM IST
SRMJEE Result 2021 declared on srmist.edu.in, check result and rank card here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMIST has declared SRMJEE Result 2021 on May 28, 2021. The result was scheduled to be announced on May 27, 2021, but was delayed for a day. The Institute has also released the rank card along with the result. Candidates can check the result on the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in.

The Phase I examination was conducted on May 23 and 24, 2021. The result will include the candidate’s qualifying status, rank secured along with basic details.

Direct link to check result here

SRMJEE Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in.

• Click on SRMJEE Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Once done click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On the basis of the candidate’s rank, seat availability, and choices filled, the counselling will be conducted for the allotment of seats to candidates for admissions to BTech programmes. If any candidate is not satisfied with the marks they have secured, they can appear for the second phase of the exam.

