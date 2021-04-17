SSC CGL Result 2018: Final marks released on ssc.nic.in, here’s how to check

Staff Selection Commission has released the final marks of candidates for SSC CGL Result 2018. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their final marks through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The examination result was announced on April 1, 2021.

The result link will be available to all appeared candidates from April 16 to April 30, 2021. Candidates can check their individual marks by using his/her registration number, roll number, date of birth, and email ID-mobile number in the link given by the Commission. The steps to check the final marks is given below.

How to check final marks

• Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

• Click on SSC CGL Result 2018 final marks link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates can enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the marks and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 12929 Group B and C posts in various departments across the country. The application process was started on May 5 and ended on June 4, 2018.