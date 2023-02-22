Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC CGL Result 2022: Scorecard for Tier I exam releasing today at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Result 2022: Scorecard for Tier I exam releasing today at ssc.nic.in

exam results
Published on Feb 22, 2023 10:52 AM IST

SSC CGL Result 2022 scorecard will be released today for Tier I exam. Candidates can check the scores through the steps given below.

SSC CGL Result 2022: Scorecard for Tier I exam releasing today at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CGL Result 2022 Scorecard. The scorecard will be released for Tier I examination. Candidates who have appeared for Tier I examination can check the scores through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on February 22 on the Commission’s website. The link to check the marks will remain available from February 22 to March 8, 2023 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password.

SSC CGL Result 2022: How to check

To check the scores, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on result section on the official website.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Tier I result was announced on February 9, 2023. The Tier I examination was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022 in the computer based mode. Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc ssc result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP