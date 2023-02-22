SSC CGL Result 2022: Scorecard for Tier I exam releasing today at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CGL Result 2022 Scorecard. The scorecard will be released for Tier I examination. Candidates who have appeared for Tier I examination can check the scores through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on February 22 on the Commission’s website. The link to check the marks will remain available from February 22 to March 8, 2023 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password.

SSC CGL Result 2022: How to check

To check the scores, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on result section on the official website.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Tier I result was announced on February 9, 2023. The Tier I examination was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022 in the computer based mode. Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II examination.

