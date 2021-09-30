SSC CHSL Final Result 2018 releasing today, here’s how to check

Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CHSL Final Result 2018 on September 30, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Level examination can check their result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The typing test result was declared on June 11, 2021. All the qualified candidates had to appear for the document verification process. The document verification process was held from July 5 to July 14, 2021.

Those candidates who qualified the Tier II examination were eligible to appear for the typing test. The result of Tier II exam was declared on February 25, 2020. A total of 37 candidates were eligible to appear for Skill test for DEO posts in CAG and 30822 candidates were qualified for appearing in Typing Test for the LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA on the basis of total marks scored by the candidates in Tier-I & Tier-II.

SSC CHSL Final Result 2018: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Enter the login details available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.