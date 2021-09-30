Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC CHSL Final Result 2018 releasing today, here’s how to check
exam results

SSC CHSL Final Result 2018 releasing today, here’s how to check

SSC CHSL Final Result 2018 will be declared today, September 30, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 07:46 AM IST
SSC CHSL Final Result 2018 releasing today, here’s how to check(ssc.nic.in)

Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CHSL Final Result 2018 on September 30, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Level examination can check their result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

The typing test result was declared on June 11, 2021. All the qualified candidates had to appear for the document verification process. The document verification process was held from July 5 to July 14, 2021. 

Those candidates who qualified the Tier II examination were eligible to appear for the typing test. The result of Tier II exam was declared on February 25, 2020. A total of 37 candidates were eligible to appear for Skill test for DEO posts in CAG and 30822 candidates were qualified for appearing in Typing Test for the LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA on the basis of total marks scored by the candidates in Tier-I & Tier-II.

SSC CHSL Final Result 2018: How to check 

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Enter the login details available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc chsl date ssc chsl result ssc.nic.in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Just 11% of private, correspondence students pass CBSE Class 12 compartment exam

OJEE result 2021 declared; 49,279 candidates allotted ranks

DTE Karnataka diploma result 2021: Know how to check

Tripura civil service, police service final result out; 40 candidates selected
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP