SSC CPO Result 2023 Live: SSC SI CAPF, Delhi police results awaited, updates here
SSC CPO Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) held the written exam for recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI 2023), commonly referred to as SSC CPO 2023 from October 3 to 5, 2023. The answer key of the exam was released on October 7 and the objection window got over on October 9 Results are expected next.
When declared, candidates can check it under the results tab on ssc.nic.in. The commission does not provide any prior information regarding result date or time.
- Mon, 23 Oct 2023 06:26 PM
Delhi Police Result: Know about negative marking
Earlier, there was negative marking equal to one-third of the marks allotted to the question for each wrong answer in Paper-I & Paper-II.
But now, there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I & Paper-II.
- Mon, 23 Oct 2023 06:23 PM
SSC CPO 2023: Tier II exam date
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) will be conducted on December 22, 2023.
- Mon, 23 Oct 2023 06:19 PM
SSC 2023 Result for CPO: When was answer key released?
The answer key of the exam was released on October 7 and the objection window got over on October 9, 2023.
- Mon, 23 Oct 2023 06:16 PM
SSC Result: CPO exam dates
- Mon, 23 Oct 2023 06:10 PM
SSC CPO 2023 Result: How to check
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Click on SSC CPO Result 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Mon, 23 Oct 2023 06:06 PM
SSC CPO Result: Where to check
SSC CPO Result when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
- Mon, 23 Oct 2023 06:03 PM
SSC CPO Result 2023: Date and Time
SSC CPO Result 2023 date and time have not been shared by Staff Selection Commission yet.