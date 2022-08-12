SSC GD constable results out at ssc.nic.in, check list of candidates for DME

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Aug 12, 2022 08:21 PM IST
SSC on August 12 released the result for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021.
SSC Assam Rifles Constable CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman PET/PST result released(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission has released the result for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles 2021 on August 12. Candidates can check their result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission announced the results of the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination on March 25 .

A total of 2,85,201candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). The PET/ PST of shortlisted candidates was conducted by the CAPFs from May 18 to June 6.

A total of 1,89,550 candidates appeared for the SSC Assam Rifles PET/PST out of which 92,877 qualified the exam. The candidates who passed the PET/PST have been taken into consideration for the detailed medical examination.

List of Female candidates qualified for Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

List of Male candidates qualified for Detailed Medical Examination ( DME) 

RELATED STORIES

List of UR candidates whose category has been changed to UR (un-reserved)

