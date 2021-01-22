SSC GD Constable, Rifleman final result 2018 declared at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday declared the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles result 2018 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the merit list on the official website ssc.nic.in. A total of 109552 candidates have qualified there exam.

SSC GD Exam 2018 was conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2019 in which 30,41,284 candidates had appeared. A total of 5,54, 904 candidates were shortlisted to appear for PET/PST.

"The result of PET/ PST was declared on 17.12.2019 and 04.03.2020 wherein a total of 1,52,226 candidates (female-20750 and male-1,31,476) were qualified for the Detailed Medical Examination(DME).In addition to this, on the basis of various court orders, 39 more candidates got permission for DME. Hence, in total,medical examinationin respect of 1,52,265 candidates was conducted by CAPFs. The DME was conducted by the CAPFs from 09.01.2020 to 13.02.2020 and 24.08.2020 to 12.09.2020 and the Review Medical Examination (RME) was conducted from 14.09.2020 to 10.11.2020," the official notice reads .