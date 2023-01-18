SSC JE paper 1 results 2023 declared, here's list of qualified candidates

Staff Selection Commission has released Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) result. Candidates can check the SSC JE Paper 1 exam result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SSC conducted the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) in Computer Based Mode from December 14 to December 16 at various centres all over the country. The Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of the Junior Engineers Examination, 2022 is tentatively scheduled on February 26, 2023.

Direct link to check Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) result list 1

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) result list paper 2

The final answer keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from February 7, 2023, to February 21, 2023. A total of 15605 candidates have qualified for Paper-II (Descriptive) Civil Engineering and a total of 4533 candidates have qualified for Paper-II (Descriptive) Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SSC JE 2022 paper 1 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printouts for future reference.

The marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in CBE will be made available on the website of the Commission from February 3, 2023, to February 17, 2023. Candidates can check their marks by logging in through their registered ID and password.