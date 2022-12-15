SSC Phase VIII selection post CBT exam additional result for vacant seats out

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday announced revised result for the Phase VIII/2020 selection post Computer Based Test. Candidates can check it on ssc.nic.in.

An additional 40 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of the exam, as seats remained vacant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"In case, during the stage of Scrutiny of documents/final Document Verification, the commission observes that the vacancy(ies) for a particular category of post(s) is/are not getting filled up completely, an additional number of candidates who have qualified in the computer Based Examination, in the order of merit, shall be called onlv for one more time, at the discretion of the commission for filling up the number of vacancies not getting filled up, in the ratio of 1:20 for vacancies upto 5 and 1:10 for vacancies more than 5," as per rules of the commission.

Due to the rejection of candidates during the scrutiny of documents, the required number of suitable candidates was not found and now, 40 more candidates – 20 from SC and 20 from ST – categories have been called for the next stage of the selection process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is the direct link to check results.

Selected candidates can check what they have to do next here.