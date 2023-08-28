SSC Results 2023 Live: CGL, MTS tier 1 results awaited at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will announce results of the tier 1 MTS and CGL examinations through its official website, ssc.nic.in. The commission has not announced any date or time for these results.

SSC CGL, MTS tier 1 results 2023 live updates (HT Photo)

SSC conducted CGL Tier I examination from July 14 to July 27, 2023 and MTS Tier I examination was held in two phases from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20, 2023.

Provisional answer keys of both exams have been published and results are scheduled next.

The SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) recruitment drive is being held for 12,523 vacancies and the CGL 2023 exam will fill up 7,500 vacancies.