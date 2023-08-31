SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Tier I results awaited, updates here
SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will declare SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 in due course of time. The Commission has not disclosed the date and time of time CGL and MTS Tier I examination results yet. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
The Commission conducted the CGL Tier I examination across the country from July 14 to July 27, 2023 and MTS Tier I examination was conducted in two phases from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20, 2023 throughout the country. The objection window for the provisional answer key was closed on July 4, 2023.
The recruitment drive of SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies and the recruitment drive of CGL 2023 will fill up 7,500 vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.
Go to ssc.nic.in.
Open the results tab.
Now go to the MTS or CGL exam page.
Open the result PDF and check your result.
Go to ssc.nic.in.
Go to results.
Open the CGL page.
Enter login credentials, if required.
Check your result.
