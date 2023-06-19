SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 additional results out at ssc.nic.in, get link to check list of qualified candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Phase-IX/2021Selection Post exam additional results for Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduate & Above level. The results are available at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 additional results out at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 160 additional candidates are short-listed for graduate and above-level posts and 28 additional candidates are shortlisted for Higher Secondary (10+2) level posts.

"The additional candidates who are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (serf Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (Ee), Experience, Category, Age, Age_ relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional office(s) to which the post category belongs, within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to 06.07.2023 speed post only", reads the official notification.

Direct link to check Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Examination (Graduate & Above level) results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to check Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Examination (Higher Secondary (10+2) level) results.

SSC Phase-IX/2021 additional results: Know how to check

Go to official websites at ssc.nic.in.

Next, click on the results tab

Under the 'Others' section click on the results linksA pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.