exam results

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs results 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, check here

SSC CAPF, SI result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC SI Paper I examination 2020 can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Students appear for the SSC exam at a Mahim school in March 2020. This year, the exams have been postponed to April amid the pandemic and the resultant lockdown. HT PHOTO

SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, February 26, 2021, declared the result for Sub- Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 (Paper-I) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SSC SI Paper I examination 2020 can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC SI Paper I examination 2020 was conducted from November 23 to 25, 2020, to fill 1564 vacancies of SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, and ITBP.

Following are the direct link to check SSC CAPF, SI, ASI Result 2020:

List 1: Direct Link to check results

List 2: Direct Link to check results

How to check SSC CAPF, SI, ASI Result 2020:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Once on the home page, click on the result tab

Click on the CAPF tab under which you will find the list of results announced.

Open the PDF and search for your roll number and name.

Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in Paper-I, number of candidates qualifying for appearing in PET/ PST are as follows:

*33-SC, 06-ST, 431-OBC and 72-EWS candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories. (SSC)
*535-SC, 253-ST, 5477-OBC, 926-EWS and 36-ESM candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories. (ssc)
