SSC Stenographer Skill Test result 2020 out at ssc.nic.in

SSC Stenographer Skill Test result 2020 out at ssc.nic.in

exam results
Updated on Sep 23, 2022 06:01 PM IST

SSC has announced the result of the 2020 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ skill test on September 23.

SSC Stenographer Skill Test result 2020 out at ssc.nic.in.(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of the 2020 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ skill test today, September 23. Candidates can check the result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission conducted the skill test on Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2020 June 20 and June 21. A total of 3608 candidates were qualified for appearing in Skill Test for the posts of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 13445 candidates were qualified for appearing in Skill Test for the posts of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

Direct link to check result

Notification here

SSC Stenographer skill test result: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, go to “Result” tab – ‘Steno C & D’

Click on the link that reads, “ Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2020 - List of candidates qualified for Document Verification for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’”

SSC Stenographer skill test result will appear on screen

Download and take print out for future use.

