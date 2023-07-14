TANCET Rank List 2023 for MBA, MCA out at tn-mbamca.com, direct link here

Tamil Nadu government has released TANCET Rank List 2023 for MBA, MCA courses. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the lists through the official site of Tamil Nadu MBA/ MCA counselling website at tn-mbamca.com.

As per the official website, the MBA and MCA rank list has been published. The organisation has requested the registered candidates to login to check their respective ranks. If there are any queries or Grievances please contact the organisation via email or phone on or before July 18, 2023.

TANCET Rank List 2023: How to check

To check the rank list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of Tamil Nadu MBA/ MCA counselling website at tn-mbamca.com.

Click on TANCET Rank List 2023 for MBA, MCA link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names and other details.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of Tamil Nadu MBA/ MCA counselling.

