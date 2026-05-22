Anna University has declared the TANCET Result 2026 on May 22, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test can download the results through the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET Result 2026 declared at tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link to check here

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A total of 30912 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 7281 candidates appeared at TANCET-MCA,15050 candidates appeared at TANCET-MBA examination, and 5137 candidates appeared for CEETA PG exam.

The TANCET exam was held on May 9 for M.C.A and M.B.A. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The CEETA PG exam was held on May 10 for M.E./M.TECH./M.ARCH./M.PLAN. The exam was held from 10 am to 12 noon.

Direct link to check TANCET Result 2026

TANCET Result 2026: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on TANCET Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on TANCET Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The TANCET scorecards may be downloaded from the same web portal during the period from May 27 to June 26, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The TANCET scorecards may be downloaded from the same web portal during the period from May 27 to June 26, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For any corrections in the profile data (Initials in Name, Spelling in Name, DOB, Gender, Community, and Nativity), the students are informed to utilize the final opportunity given now to change/modify profile data by submitting the PROPER EVIDENCE to tanceeta@gmail.com. These corrections should be done before downloading the scorecard. Once the scorecard is downloaded, there is no scope for change of any profile data. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TANCET. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For any corrections in the profile data (Initials in Name, Spelling in Name, DOB, Gender, Community, and Nativity), the students are informed to utilize the final opportunity given now to change/modify profile data by submitting the PROPER EVIDENCE to tanceeta@gmail.com. These corrections should be done before downloading the scorecard. Once the scorecard is downloaded, there is no scope for change of any profile data. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TANCET. {{/usCountry}}

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Official Notice Here

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