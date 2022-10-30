Telangana TSCHE Announces DOST 2022 Seat allotment rest today at dost.cgg.gov.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) seat allotment list. Candidates can check the TS DOST seat allotment list result at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Out of the 11,964 candidates who were given web options, 11,602 candidates received seats in the special driving phase, according to TSCHE.

Candidates must self-report to the college by October 31.Candidates have to pay ₹500 to secure a seat.

TS DOST 2022 Counselling: How to Check Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in

Click on TS DOST 2022 seat allotment result link

Key in your log in details

TS DOST 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download DOST 2022 seat allotment list and take a print out for further reference.