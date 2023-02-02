TNDTE diploma result out at dte.tn.gov.in, get link and know how to download
TNDTE Diploma Result 2022 released at dte.tn.gov.in.
The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE has released the TNDTE Diploma Result 2022. Candidates can check the Tamil Nadu Diploma results through the official website at dte.tn.gov.in. Candidates can check their results through their registration number. TN DTE Exam was conducted from November 25 to December 15, 2022.
Here's the direct link to download the TNDTE diploma result
TNDTE Diploma Results 2022: How to download
Visit the official website of TN DTE at dte.tn.gov.in
Next, click on the link that reads "Diploma Board Examination October 2022 held in Nov/Dec2022 results"
Enter your roll number and select the scheme
TNDTE Diploma Result will appear on the screen
Download and keep a copy of the same for future reference.
