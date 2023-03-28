TNTET Result 2022 for Paper II out at trb.tn.nic.in, know how to check

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released Paper-II-2022 final answer key. Candidates who took the examination can download the admit card from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.

TNTET Result 2022 for Paper II out at trb.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper-II for the year 2022 from February 3 to February 15 in 23 sessions. 2,54,224 candidates attended this CBT Examination. The Board released the tentative key answers on February 22 Objections or representations regarding the published key received from the candidates from February 22 to February 25 till 05:30 pm.

Here's the direct link to check the result

TNTET Paper II results: Know how to check

Visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link “Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) – Paper-II-2022”

Key in your Login details

Enter your User ID and password

Click Dashboard

Click here to download score card.

