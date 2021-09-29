Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Tripura civil service, police service final result out; 40 candidates selected
exam results

Tripura civil service, police service final result out; 40 candidates selected

The Tripura civil service, police service exam is held in three stages in succession: a preliminary exam, a main written exam and an interview. The preliminary examination, main examination and personality test carried a total of 200 marks, 800 marks and 100 marks respectively.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Tripura civil service, police service final result out; 40 candidates selected(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the final result of the state civil service and police service exam on Tuesday. This year a total of 40 candidates have been selected by the Commission and recommended for appointment in the civil service and police service in the state.

Krittika Saha, daughter of Kajal Saha, has topped the exam in the state civil service eby scoring 569.75 marks out of total 900 marks. 

Jayanta Dubey, son of Ajay Kumar Dubey, has topped the exam in police service by securing 526 marks out of 900 marks.

“All the certificates of the recommended candidates will be verified by the concerned department as per terms and condition of eligibility before issuing offer of appointment,” the Commission has said.

The Tripura civil service, police service exam is held in three stages in succession: a preliminary exam, a main written exam and an interview. The preliminary examination, main examination and personality test carried a total of 200 marks, 800 marks and 100 marks respectively.

 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tripura education tripura government
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra State Service Main Examination 2019 revised result declared

NEET PG Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check 

NEET PG Result 2021 declared on nbe.edu.in, here’s direct link to check 

SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2020: PET/PST result declared, check here 
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP