TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 Seat Allotment results declared at tseamcet.nic.in, here's direct link

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 provisional seat allotment results on July 31. Candidates can download the TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment results from the official website at tseamcet.nic.in.

Candidates who have been allocated seats have to pay the tuition fee and report online between today, July 31, and Tuesday, August 2.

Phase 3 basic information submission and processing fee payment will start taking place online on August 4, 2023. The Phase 3 seat allocation results will be released on August 9.

TS EAMCET 2023 phase 2 seat allotment result 2023: Know how to check

Follow the steps given below to check the TS EAMCET 2023 phase 2 seat allotment results:

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Click on the college-wise allotment list

Select the college

Check the TS EAMCET phase 2 seat allotment results

Download and take print for future reference.

