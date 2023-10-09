Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Exam Results / TS EdCET seat allotment 2023 for phase 1 declared at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in, here's direct link to check

TS EdCET seat allotment 2023 for phase 1 declared at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 09, 2023 04:23 PM IST

TS EdCET 2023 seat allotment result declared by TSCHE

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the seat allotment result for the first phase of TS EdCET counselling 2023 on October 9. Candidates can check the TS EdCET 2023 seat allotment result for two years B.Ed. course through the official website at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Direct link to check TS EdCET 2023 phase I seat allotment list

TS EdCET 2023 Phase I Seat Allotment Result Declared

Candidates have to report to concerned colleges for verification of Original Certificates along with a Tuition Fee payment challan from October 10 to October 13. The classes will commence on October 30.

TS EdCET seat allotment 2023: Know how to check

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Visit the official websites at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the provisional allotment list for Phase I

Enter the hall ticket number and rank

Click on the submit button

Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future reference.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
counselling seat allotment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP