TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 result tomorrow at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, know how to check

Osmania University Hyderabad will announce the TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET result tomorrow, August 17. The result will be announced at 4 pm. Candidates who took the TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022 examination can check their result on the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS LAWCET 2022 examination was conducted on July 21 and July 22. The TS PGLCET exam will be conducted om July 22.

Osmania University Hyderabad has announced the TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022 answer key on July 26. Candidates were given till July 28 to raise objections.

TS LAWCET Results: Know how to check

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your log in credentials and log in

Submit and check your result.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

