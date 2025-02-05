TS TET 2 Result 2024 out at tgtet2024.aptonline.in, direct link to check

The Department of School Education, Telangana, declared the TS TET Result 2024 on the official website on February 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website of TS TET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in. TS TET Result 2024 Live Updates The TS TET provisional answer key was released on January 25, 2025, and the objection window was closed on January 27, 2025.

About the exam:

TS TET examination was held from January 2, 2025, to January 20, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9 am to 11.30 am, whereas the second shift started from 2 pm and ended at 4.30 pm.

Direct Link to TS TET 2 Result 2024

Exam Pattern:

The exam consisted of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 is for positions in classes 1 to 5, the second paper or Paper 2 is for those who want to be teachers in classes 6 to 8. Both papers are for 150 marks each.

The papers consisted of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), and each question carried one mark, with four alternatives, out of which one answer is correct. There are no negative markings for wrong answers.

Steps to check TG TET results 2024:

Visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/

On the home page, click on the link to check the TS TET 2024 results.

Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Your TS TET results will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result and download it.

Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Passing marks details:

General category candidates need 60 percent or above marks to qualify for the exam. BC category candidates need 50 percent or more, and SC, ST, and differently abled candidates need 40 percent or above to pass the TG TET examination.

For more information, visit the official website.

