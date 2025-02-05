Edit Profile
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025
    TS TET Result 2024 Live: TG TET 2 results releasing today at tgtet2024.aptonline.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Feb 5, 2025 9:13 AM IST
    TS TET Result 2024 Live: TGTET 2 results releasing today, February 5, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    TS TET Result 2024 Live: TG TET 2 results releasing today, know how to check
    TS TET Result 2024 Live: TG TET 2 results releasing today, know how to check

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: The Department of School Education, Telangana will declare TS TET Result 2024 on February 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, TGTET 2 can check the results when announced on the official website of TSTET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in. TS TET examination was held from January 2 to January 20, 2025 in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9 am to 11.30 am, whereas the second shift started from 2 pm and ended at 4.30 pm....Read More

    The exam consisted of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 is for positions in classes 1 to 5, the second paper or Paper 2 is for those who want to be teachers in classes 6 to 8. Both papers had 150 marks each.

    The TS TET provisional answer key was released on January 25 and the objection window was closed on January 27, 2025.

    The Department's expert committee will review the objections received after which the final answer key will be released. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 5, 2025 9:13 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Exam date and shift details

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: TS TET examination was held from January 2 to January 20, 2025 in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9 am to 11.30 am, whereas the second shift started from 2 pm and ended at 4.30 pm.

    Feb 5, 2025 9:10 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: When was TG TET 2 answer key released?

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: The TG TET 2 answer key was released on January 25, 2025.

    Feb 5, 2025 9:08 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: About disabled candidates

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Differently abled candidates with at least 40% of disability only shall be considered in respect of visually and orthopedically disabled. With regard to Hearing Impaired candidates, a minimum of 75% disability shall be considered under PH category.

    Feb 5, 2025 9:05 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Website to check result

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, TGTET 2 can check the results when announced on the official website of TSTET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

    Feb 5, 2025 9:01 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Validity period of TET certificates

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.

    Feb 5, 2025 8:59 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: TG TET score weightage

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: TET score shall have 20% weightage in Teacher Recruitment Test in the State of Telangana.

    However, mere qualifying the TET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

    Feb 5, 2025 8:56 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Passing criteria

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: General category candidates need 60 percent or above marks to qualify in the exam. BC category candidates need 50 per cent or more, and SC, ST, and differently abled candidates need 40 per cent or above to pass TG TET examination.

    Feb 5, 2025 8:53 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Marking scheme

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: The papers consisted of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and each question carried one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer is correct. There are no negative marking for wrong answers.

    Feb 5, 2025 8:50 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Official website to check results

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: tgtet2024.aptonline.in

    Feb 5, 2025 8:47 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: How results will be prepared?

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: The Department's expert committee will review the objections received after which the final answer key will be released. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

    Feb 5, 2025 8:44 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Answer key release date

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: The TS TET provisional answer key was released on January 25 and the objection window was closed on January 27, 2025.

    Feb 5, 2025 8:43 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: TG TET 2 consisted of two papers

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: The exam consisted of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 is for positions in classes 1 to 5, the second paper or Paper 2 is for those who want to be teachers in classes 6 to 8. Both papers had 150 marks each.

    Feb 5, 2025 8:40 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: TG TET held in two shifts

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: The first shift was from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., whereas the second shift started at 2 p.m. and ended at 4.30 p.m.

    Feb 5, 2025 8:39 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Check exam dates

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: TS TET examination was held from January 2 to January 20, 2025 in two shifts.

    Feb 5, 2025 8:37 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: How to check TG TET 2 Result?

    Visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/

    On the home page, click on the link to check the TS TET 2024 results.

    Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

    Your TS TET results will be displayed on the screen.

    Check your result and download it.

    Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    Feb 5, 2025 8:35 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Where to check TG TET results?

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, TGTET 2 can check the results when announced on the official website of TSTET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

    Feb 5, 2025 8:33 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Date and time

    TS TET Result 2024 Date: February 5, 2025

    TS TET Result 2024 time: Unknown

    News education exam results TS TET Result 2024 Live: TG TET 2 results releasing today at tgtet2024.aptonline.in
