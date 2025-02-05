TS TET Result 2024 Live: TG TET 2 results releasing today at tgtet2024.aptonline.in

TS TET Result 2024 Live: The Department of School Education, Telangana will declare TS TET Result 2024 on February 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, TGTET 2 can check the results when announced on the official website of TSTET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in. TS TET examination was held from January 2 to January 20, 2025 in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9 am to 11.30 am, whereas the second shift started from 2 pm and ended at 4.30 pm....Read More

The exam consisted of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 is for positions in classes 1 to 5, the second paper or Paper 2 is for those who want to be teachers in classes 6 to 8. Both papers had 150 marks each.

The TS TET provisional answer key was released on January 25 and the objection window was closed on January 27, 2025.

The Department's expert committee will review the objections received after which the final answer key will be released. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. Follow the blog for latest updates.