TS TET Result 2024 Live: TG TET 2 results releasing today at tgtet2024.aptonline.in
TS TET Result 2024 Live: The Department of School Education, Telangana will declare TS TET Result 2024 on February 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, TGTET 2 can check the results when announced on the official website of TSTET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in. TS TET examination was held from January 2 to January 20, 2025 in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9 am to 11.30 am, whereas the second shift started from 2 pm and ended at 4.30 pm....Read More
The exam consisted of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 is for positions in classes 1 to 5, the second paper or Paper 2 is for those who want to be teachers in classes 6 to 8. Both papers had 150 marks each.
The TS TET provisional answer key was released on January 25 and the objection window was closed on January 27, 2025.
The Department's expert committee will review the objections received after which the final answer key will be released. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. Follow the blog for latest updates.
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Exam date and shift details
TS TET Result 2024 Live: When was TG TET 2 answer key released?
TS TET Result 2024 Live: About disabled candidates
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Differently abled candidates with at least 40% of disability only shall be considered in respect of visually and orthopedically disabled. With regard to Hearing Impaired candidates, a minimum of 75% disability shall be considered under PH category.
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Website to check result
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Validity period of TET certificates
TS TET Result 2024 Live: The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.
TS TET Result 2024 Live: TG TET score weightage
TS TET Result 2024 Live: TET score shall have 20% weightage in Teacher Recruitment Test in the State of Telangana.
However, mere qualifying the TET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Passing criteria
TS TET Result 2024 Live: General category candidates need 60 percent or above marks to qualify in the exam. BC category candidates need 50 per cent or more, and SC, ST, and differently abled candidates need 40 per cent or above to pass TG TET examination.
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Marking scheme
TS TET Result 2024 Live: The papers consisted of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and each question carried one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer is correct. There are no negative marking for wrong answers.
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Official website to check results
TS TET Result 2024 Live: How results will be prepared?
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Answer key release date
TS TET Result 2024 Live: TG TET 2 consisted of two papers
TS TET Result 2024 Live: TG TET held in two shifts
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Check exam dates
TS TET Result 2024 Live: How to check TG TET 2 Result?
Visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/
On the home page, click on the link to check the TS TET 2024 results.
Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
Your TS TET results will be displayed on the screen.
Check your result and download it.
Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Where to check TG TET results?
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Date and time
TS TET Result 2024 Date: February 5, 2025
TS TET Result 2024 time: Unknown