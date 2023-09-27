TS TET Result 2023 Live: Telangana TET results out on tstet.cgg.gov.in, get link
TS TET Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Department of School Education has declared results of the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test or TS TET 2023 today, September 27. Candidates can check their scores on tstet.cgg.gov.in. The direct link has been provided below.
Hall ticket number is required to check Telangana TET result online.
The answer key of the exam was released earlier this month and an window was given during which candidates were asked to raise objections, if any.
TS TET 2023 was conducted on September 15 in two shifts- from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm across the state. Follow this live blog for TS TET cut-off and other updates.
- Wed, 27 Sep 2023 10:06 AM
TS TET result 2023 direct link
- Wed, 27 Sep 2023 10:02 AM
TSTET result 2023 announced
Telangana State Department of School Education has announced results of the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test or TS TET 2023.
- Wed, 27 Sep 2023 10:02 AM
Telangana TET result 2023 time
TS TET result date is September 27. There is no official confirmation on the result time.
- Wed, 27 Sep 2023 09:59 AM
Where to check TS TET result 2023
Telangana TET exam results will be announced on the website tstet.cgg.gov.in.
- Wed, 27 Sep 2023 09:49 AM
TS TET result 2023 today
Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2023) result will be announced today, September 27.