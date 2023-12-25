UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key Live: Latest updates on NTA UGC NET provisional answer key

UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET December examination can download the answer key through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. ugc net 2023 December answer key live updates: nta ugc net provisional answer key, objection window at ugcnet.nta.ac.in(Agencies/file)

The written examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2023, at various exam centres across the country.

After the release of the provisional answer key, the objection window will also open. The objection window will remain opened for 2-4 days. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying ₹200/- as processing fees for each question the objection is raised. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer keys and other details.