UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key Live: Latest updates on NTA UGC NET provisional answer key
UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key Live: Follow the blog for latest updates.
UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET December examination can download the answer key through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
The written examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2023, at various exam centres across the country.
After the release of the provisional answer key, the objection window will also open. The objection window will remain opened for 2-4 days. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying ₹200/- as processing fees for each question the objection is raised. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer keys and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 25, 2023 02:08 PM IST
UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: How to raise objections
Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET Answer Key 2023 challenge link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answers and click on the answer you want to raise objection.
Put the correct answer and make the payment of application fees.
Once done, click on submit.
Your objection has been submitted.Dec 25, 2023 01:34 PM IST
UGC NET answer key: Exam dates
The written examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2023, at various exam centres across the country.Dec 25, 2023 01:29 PM IST
UGC NET 2023 december answer key: Objection window processing fees
After the release of the provisional answer key, the objection window will also open. The objection window will remain opened for 2-4 days. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying ₹200/- as processing fees for each question the objection is raised.Dec 25, 2023 01:25 PM IST
UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key: Where to check
Candidates can download the UGC NET answer key from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.Dec 25, 2023 01:21 PM IST
NTA UGC NET 2023: Objection window opens after answer key releases
After issuing provisional answer key of UGC NET, NTA will give a window during which candidates can raise objections on payment of a fee per question. Feedback will be reviewed and required changes will be made to the final answer key.Dec 25, 2023 01:18 PM IST
NTA UGC NET December 2023: Login credentials
Application number
Date of birth.Dec 25, 2023 01:13 PM IST
NTA UGC NET answer key 2023: Keep information ready
Keep the following information ready in order to download UGC NET answer keys:
Application number.
Date of birth.Dec 25, 2023 01:09 PM IST
UGC NET answer key: How to download
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Click on UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.Dec 25, 2023 01:05 PM IST
UGC NET 2023 December answer key: Where to check
UGC NET 2023 December answer key will be available on the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.Dec 25, 2023 01:01 PM IST
UGC NET Answer Key: Date and time
UGC NET Answer Key date and time has not been shared yet. The provisional answer key will be available at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.Share this article
-