UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Live: Latest updates on NTA UGC NET December provisional answer key

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET 2023 Answer Key on the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The date and time of release of the provisional answer key has not been announced by the Agency yet. ugc net 2023 answer key live updates: nta ugc net December provisional answer key, objection window at ugcnet.nta.ac.in(Hindustan Times)

The written examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2023, at various exam centres across the country.

Once the provisional answer key is released, the objection window will open. The objection window will remain open for 2-4 days. Those candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it by paying ₹200/- as processing fees for each question the objection has been raised. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, objection window and other details.