UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Live: Latest updates on NTA UGC NET December provisional answer key
Live

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Live: Latest updates on NTA UGC NET December provisional answer key

Dec 28, 2023 01:55 PM IST
UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: NTA UGC NET provisional answer key awaited. Follow the blog for updates.

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET 2023 Answer Key on the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The date and time of release of the provisional answer key has not been announced by the Agency yet.

The written examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2023, at various exam centres across the country.

Once the provisional answer key is released, the objection window will open. The objection window will remain open for 2-4 days. Those candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it by paying 200/- as processing fees for each question the objection has been raised. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, objection window and other details.

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:55 PM IST

    UGC NET answer key: What is the fee for challenging answer key?

    The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee.

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:30 PM IST

    NTA UGC NET answer key: Exam dates

  • Dec 28, 2023 12:53 PM IST

    NTA UGC NET answer key 2023: List of websites

  • Dec 28, 2023 12:47 PM IST

    UGC NET 2023 Answer key: Processing fees

  • Dec 28, 2023 12:42 PM IST

    UGC NET answer key 2023

    UGC NET answer key 2023 pdf download can be done by candidates through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to login to the account to download the answer key.

  • Dec 28, 2023 12:38 PM IST

    NTA UGC NET answer key: Websites to check

  • Dec 28, 2023 12:34 PM IST

    UGC NET 2023 answer key: Where to check

    UGC NET answer key can be downloaded from the official website. The direct link to download the answer key and raise objections against it will be available on the official website soon.

  • Dec 28, 2023 12:30 PM IST

    How to Download UGC Net 2023 Answer Key

    Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    Click on UGC NET 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Dec 28, 2023 12:26 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Date and time

    UGC NET Answer Key 2023 date and time has not been announced by National Testing Agency yet.

Topics
ugc net december education news
