UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: December answer key awaited on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the latest edition of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Entrance Test (NET) in December and answer keys of the exam are awaited. Candidates can download it from ugcnet.nta.ac.in, when released.
The UGC NET December exam was conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, including a re exam for cyclone-affected candidates of Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.
After releasing the provisional answer key, candidates' responses and subject-wise question papers, candidates will be provided a window during which they can send their feedback on payment of a non-refundable fee.
- Jan 02, 2024 09:23 AM IST
How to download UGC NET answer key?
Jan 02, 2024 08:40 AM IST
- Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
- Open the tab for checking the provisional answer key of the December exam.
- Login and check the answer key, question paper and/or your responses.
Where to check UGC NET answer key?
The answer key of the UGC NET December exam will be out on the examination website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.