UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: December answer key awaited on ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Live

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: December answer key awaited on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Jan 02, 2024 09:23 AM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can download it from ugcnet.nta.ac.in, when released.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the latest edition of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Entrance Test (NET) in December and answer keys of the exam are awaited. Candidates can download it from ugcnet.nta.ac.in, when released.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates (ugcnet.nta.ac.in, screenshot)
UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates (ugcnet.nta.ac.in, screenshot)

The UGC NET December exam was conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, including a re exam for cyclone-affected candidates of Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.

After releasing the provisional answer key, candidates' responses and subject-wise question papers, candidates will be provided a window during which they can send their feedback on payment of a non-refundable fee.

When released, the direct link to download answer keys will be shared here. Follow all the latest updates below:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 02, 2024 09:23 AM IST

    How to download UGC NET answer key?

    1. Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
    2. Open the tab for checking the provisional answer key of the December exam.
    3. Login and check the answer key, question paper and/or your responses.
  • Jan 02, 2024 08:40 AM IST

    Where to check UGC NET answer key?

    The answer key of the UGC NET December exam will be out on the examination website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

