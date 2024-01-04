UGC NET December 2023 answer key out, objection window open till January 5

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, January 3, released provisional answer keys of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2023. Candidates can check it on the examination website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. As per the official notice, candidates who have objections to the provisional key have time till tomorrow, January 5, to submit it. UGC NET answer key live updates. UGC NET December 2023 answer key out on ugcnet.nta.ac.in(Shutterstock)

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee,” NTA said.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” it added.

The December exam was held for 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country from December 6 to 19 for a total of 9,45,918 candidates.