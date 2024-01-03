UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here
UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key has been released. The direct link to download the answer key is given here.
National Testing Agency, NTA has released the answer key for the UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key on January 3, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET December examination can download the answer key through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates
The written test took place at various centers across the nation on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2023.
UGC NET 2023 December answer key link
The objection window has been opened on January 3 and will close on January 5, 2024. Candidates must pay online ₹200 as a processing charge, for each answer key challenged.
UGC NET December Answer Key 2023: How to download
Follow the steps given below to check the answer key:
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Click on the UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.
Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.