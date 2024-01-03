UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, know how to download

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key on January 3, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET December examination can download the answer key through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key released, know how to download

The UGC NET December 2023 written examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2023, at various exam centres across the country.

Candidates will be able to raise objections to the answer key from January 3 to January 5, 2024. Candidates have to pay ₹200 as processing fees for each question the objection is raised. The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about the outcome of the challenges made.

UGC NET December 2023 answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

