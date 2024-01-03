close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, know how to download

UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 03, 2024 06:42 PM IST

UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key has been released. The steps to download the answer key is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key on January 3, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET December examination can download the answer key through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates

UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key released, know how to download
UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key released, know how to download

The UGC NET December 2023 written examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2023, at various exam centres across the country.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Candidates will be able to raise objections to the answer key from January 3 to January 5, 2024. Candidates have to pay 200 as processing fees for each question the objection is raised. The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about the outcome of the challenges made.

Direct link to download UGC NET December 2023 answer key

UGC NET December 2023 answer key: Know how to download

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.
  • Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out