UGC NET results 2023 declared, here's direct link to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET held in June 2023. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download their scorecards. The direct link has been provided below. UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES

UGC NET exam results can be checked using application number and date of birth. Here’s the direct link and steps to follow:

How to check UGC NET result

Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Now, under the candidate’s activity tab, open the scorecard download link

Login by entering your application number and date or birth.

Check and download your result.

The provisional answer key of UGC NET June 2023 was released on July 6.

The entrance exam was held for 83 subjects in 181 cities across the country. This time, a total of 6,39,069 candidates were eligible for the exam.

UGC NET June was held in two phases – from June 13 to 17 and from June 19 to 22, 2023.

UGC NET is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ at Indian Universities and Colleges.

