The UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Result 2026 is expected to be released today through the official website, bujhansi.ac.in.

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2026 releasing today at bujhansi.co.in, here's how to check(Pexels/Representational Image)

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Through the result, the performance of candidates in the entrance examination will be assessed and the merit position secured by them will be determined. Details including the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, category, marks obtained, overall rank, and qualifying status are expected to be provided in the scorecard.

The UP B.Ed JEE exam was held on May 31, 2026. The exam comprised of two papers- Paper 1 had questions from General Knowledge and Language, and Paper 2 had questions from General Aptitude Test and Special Knowledge in Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture.

Both papers comprised of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration was 3 hours.

Candidates are therefore advised to keep the login credentials ready to check the results.

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{{^usCountry}} How to Check UP B.Ed JEE Result 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How to Check UP B.Ed JEE Result 2026 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The official website, bujhansi.ac.in, should be visited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official website, bujhansi.ac.in, should be visited. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The link for UP B.Ed JEE Result 2026 should be selected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The link for UP B.Ed JEE Result 2026 should be selected. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Login credentials such as the User ID and Password should be entered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Login credentials such as the User ID and Password should be entered. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The submit button should be clicked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The submit button should be clicked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The details mentioned in the scorecard should be verified carefully. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The details mentioned in the scorecard should be verified carefully. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The scorecard should be downloaded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scorecard should be downloaded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A printout of the result should be taken and preserved for future admission and counselling purposes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A printout of the result should be taken and preserved for future admission and counselling purposes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The examination was conducted for candidates seeking admission to the two-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme offered by participating colleges and universities across Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The examination was conducted for candidates seeking admission to the two-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme offered by participating colleges and universities across Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After the declaration of the result, the admission process is expected to be carried forward through centralized counselling. Seats in B.Ed colleges will be allotted on the basis of ranks secured by candidates, reservation norms prescribed by the authorities, preferences submitted during counselling, and the availability of seats. Qualified candidates will be required to participate in the counselling process within the prescribed schedule. Registration for counselling is expected to be conducted online, after which choices of colleges and courses will be required to be filled and locked by candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the declaration of the result, the admission process is expected to be carried forward through centralized counselling. Seats in B.Ed colleges will be allotted on the basis of ranks secured by candidates, reservation norms prescribed by the authorities, preferences submitted during counselling, and the availability of seats. Qualified candidates will be required to participate in the counselling process within the prescribed schedule. Registration for counselling is expected to be conducted online, after which choices of colleges and courses will be required to be filled and locked by candidates. {{/usCountry}}

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