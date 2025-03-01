Menu Explore
UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2024 declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 01, 2025 07:51 AM IST

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2024 have been declared. The direct link to check results is given here. 

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Prelims examination can check the results through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Headquarters of UPPSC (HT Photo)
Headquarters of UPPSC (HT Photo)

The prelims written test was conducted on December 22, 2024. The examination was held in two shift- first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm at 75 districts of the state.

A total of 576154 candidates had applied for the examination out of which 243111 candidates appeared in the first session of the said examination and a total of 241359 candidates appeared in the second session.

The preliminary exam provisional answer key was released on December 25, 2024. The objection window for the same was opened till December 31, 2025.

A total of 15066 candidates have been declared successful based on the preliminary examination. These candidates are eligible to appear for the main examination. The Commission will issue the main examination schedule and other detailsin due course of time.

Direct link to check UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2024

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

2. Click on UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2024 link under whats new section available on home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the result.

4. Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 947 posts in various departments across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
