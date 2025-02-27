SSC GD 2024 final score cards released at ssc.nic.in, download via direct link here

The Staff Selection Commission released the score cards of SSC GD Final Result 2024 on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination can check download their score cards from the commission's old website at ssc.nic.in. SSC GD 2024 final score cards have been released at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download via direct link here.

Notably, the commission had released the final results of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 on December 13, 2024.

In the results, a total of 4891 female candidates and 39375 male candidates were selected by the commission for various posts.

Besides, the final results of 845 candidates was kept withheld due to court orders/suspected malpractices.

The commission had informed that the detailed marks of all selected and not-selected candidates will be uploaded on the official website in due course.

Thus, in the official notice issued on February 27, 2025, the commission said, “The final result of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 was declared by the Commission on 13.12.2024. Now, the Commission has decided to upload the final marks of all the candidates who were shortlisted for appearing in PST/PET and DV/DME/RME in Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024.”

It may be mentioned here that the facility to download score cards will be available from 6 PM of February 27, 2025 to March 13, 2025, up to 6 PM.

Candidates can check their individual marks by logging in using their Username and Password (old Registration Number and Password) and clicking on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard, the commission stated.

After downloading the score card, candidates are advised to keep a printout of the same as it will not be available later.

The SSC GD recruitment drive was conducted to fill 46617 posts out of which 12076 were for the BSF, 13632 for the CISF, 9410 for the CRPF, 1926 for SSB, 6287 for ITBP, 2990 for AR, and 296 for SSF.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.