ICAI CA January Result 2025 Date: Intermediate, Foundation examinations result date announced, notice here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced ICAI CA January Result 2025 Date. The results for both Intermediate and Foundation course examination will be announced on the same date. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA January Result 2025 Date: Inter, Foundation exam result date announced

The Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations results will likely be declared on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

The official notice reads, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in January 2025 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 4 th March 2025 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number."

ICAI CA January Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

2. Click on ICAI CA January Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the Intermediate and Foundation course results, the result of the Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test held in January 2025 is likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 4th March 2025.

The Intermediate Course examination was conducted on January 11, 13, and 15 for Group I and January 17, 19, and 21, 2024, for Group II. The Foundation course examination was held on January 12, 16, 18 and 20, 2025. The Foundation course Paper I and II was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Paper 3 and 4 from 2 pm to 4 pm on all days. In the Intermediate course, all papers was held from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.