UPSC CAPF (ACs) written results 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, get direct link for list of qualified candidates

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2023 results today, September 26. Candidates who have appeared for the CAPF (ACs) written examination can download the results from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF (ACs) 2023 results released at upsc.gov.in, here's list of qualified candidates

The Commission conducted the CAPF (ACs) Examination, 2023 on August 6, 2023.

“The candidates who have been declared qualified in the written examination are required to get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim of reservation etc. through the Commission’s Website http://www.upsc.gov.in. Online Detailed Application Form will be made available on the Commission’s website in due course” reads the official notification.

UPSC CAPF (ACs) 2023 results: Know how to check

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Written Result: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023”

A list of candidates will be displayed on the screen

Check the UPSC (ACs) 2023 result

Take print for future reference.

