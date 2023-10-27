Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS I Final Result 2023 on October 27, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 can check the result through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

A total of 235 candidates have been selected on the basis of the results conducted by UPSC in April 2023 and SSB interviews held by the other organisations.

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS I Final Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023.

The registration process was started on December 2022 and ended on January 10, 2023. This recruitment drive would fill up 341 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.