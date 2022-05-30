Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022 LIVE: Result out, Shruti Sharma tops exam
Live

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022 LIVE: Result out, Shruti Sharma tops exam

  • UPSC Civil Services final result has been announced on upsconline.nic.in. Shruti Sharma has topped the exam. 
UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022 LIVE: Result out, Shruti Sharma tops exam(PRIYANKA PARASHAR)
Updated on May 30, 2022 01:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2021. Candidates can go to upsc.gov.in to check their qualification status.

UPSC CSE final result has been published combining scores of the main interview and personality test rounds. This time, Shruti Sharma has emerged as the topper in the Civil Services examination.

Main exam result was announced on March 17 and those who cleared it were called for the interview round (personality test) from April 5 to May 26, 2022.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 30 May 2022 01:55 PM

    UPSC CSE result 2021: Shruti Sharma is the topper

    Shruti Sharma is the topper of UPSC Civil Services examination, 2021. 

  • Mon, 30 May 2022 01:53 PM

    UPSC Civil Services final result 2022: 685 candidates recommended for appointment 

    A total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for appointment by UPSC. These include 244 general, 73 EWS, 203 OBC, 105 SC and 60 ST category candidates. 

  • Mon, 30 May 2022 01:44 PM

    UPSC Civil Services final result 2022 announced

    Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced Civil Services Final result 2021. Check it on upsconline.nic.in. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.