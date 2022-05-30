UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022 LIVE: Result out, Shruti Sharma tops exam
- UPSC Civil Services final result has been announced on upsconline.nic.in. Shruti Sharma has topped the exam.
UPSC CSE Final Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2021. Candidates can go to upsc.gov.in to check their qualification status.
UPSC CSE final result has been published combining scores of the main interview and personality test rounds. This time, Shruti Sharma has emerged as the topper in the Civil Services examination.
Main exam result was announced on March 17 and those who cleared it were called for the interview round (personality test) from April 5 to May 26, 2022.
Mon, 30 May 2022 01:55 PM
UPSC CSE result 2021: Shruti Sharma is the topper
Shruti Sharma is the topper of UPSC Civil Services examination, 2021.
Mon, 30 May 2022 01:53 PM
UPSC Civil Services final result 2022: 685 candidates recommended for appointment
A total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for appointment by UPSC. These include 244 general, 73 EWS, 203 OBC, 105 SC and 60 ST category candidates.
Mon, 30 May 2022 01:44 PM
UPSC Civil Services final result 2022 announced
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced Civil Services Final result 2021. Check it on upsconline.nic.in.