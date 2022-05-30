UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022 LIVE: Result out, Shruti Sharma tops exam

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2021. Candidates can go to upsc.gov.in to check their qualification status.

UPSC CSE final result has been published combining scores of the main interview and personality test rounds. This time, Shruti Sharma has emerged as the topper in the Civil Services examination.

Main exam result was announced on March 17 and those who cleared it were called for the interview round (personality test) from April 5 to May 26, 2022.