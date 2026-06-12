UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: When will CSE prelims results be released?
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The Civil Services preliminary examination results will be available on upsc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The Union Public Service Commission has not yet declared UPSC Prelims Result 2026. When announced, the Civil Services preliminary examination results can be checked by candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The other official website to check results is upsconline.nic.in. ...Read More
The Commission conducted the preliminary examination on May 24, 2026. The exam comprised of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.
This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.
This recruitment drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 11:15:19 am
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Website to check
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: When announced, the Civil Services preliminary examination results can be checked by candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The other official website to check results is upsconline.nic.in.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:52:21 am
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Results not out yet
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The Union Public Service Commission has not yet declared UPSC Prelims Result 2026.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:50:55 am
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: List of websites
upsc.gov.in
upsconline.nic.in
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:45:16 am
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Click on UPSC Prelims Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:41:06 am
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Vacancies to be filled
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: This recruitment drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:37:29 am
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Screening test
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:33:46 am
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Pattern of paper
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The exam comprised of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:30:59 am
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: When was exam held?
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The Commission conducted the preliminary examination on May 24, 2026.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:27:42 am
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check prelims results?
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: When announced, the Civil Services preliminary examination results can be checked by candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The other official website to check results is upsconline.nic.in.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:23:34 am
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of announcement of the Civil Services preliminary exam results have not been shared yet.