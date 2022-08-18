UPSC Combined Medical Service results 2022 declared, direct link for CMS result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination 2022. Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The CMS 2022 examination was held on July 17, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 687 vacancies for various posts.

The qualified candidates will have to appear for the next stage- Interview/Personality Test.

The Schedule of the Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time.

The qualified candidates have to first register on the Commission’s website and then fill up the online DAF. The same has to be submitted online along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc.

“The candidature of these candidates is provisional which is subject to their being found eligible in all respects as prescribed in the Notice of the Examination and the Rules of the Examination. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age/age relaxation/Date of Birth, educational qualifications, community reservation, benchmark disability (if applicable) etc. at the time of the Interview/Personality Test. “ reads the official notification.

The mark-sheet of candidates, who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the official website in due course.

Here’s how to download

Visit official website of the commission upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, result link for combined Medical Services Examination under what’s new tab

Click on the documents link

The result will appear on your screen

Check and download the result

Here is the direct link to the result. Click here.