UPSC EPFO Result 2023 out for 577 posts on upsc.gov.in, direct links here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced result of the recruitment examination which was held to fill 577 vacancies at the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Candidates who applied for UPSC EPFO recruitment 2023 and appeared in the exam can check it on upsc.gov.in or use links given below.

UPSC EPFO Result 2023 out on upsc.gov.in, direct links here

This recruitment drive is being organised for 418 vacancies for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and 159 vacancies for the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner post.

UPSC has informed that shortlisted candidates are required to submit the detailed application form (DAF), failing to do which will result in rejection of candidature.

The DAF will be available on the online recruitment application (ORA) on upsconline.nic.in and the schedule to submit it will be announced in due course.

Marks of rejected candidates will be announced after completion of the recruitment process, it added.

The written exam was held on July 2. After submitting the DAF, eligible candidates will be called for interview.

UPSC EPFO result 2023: EO/AO

UPSC EPFO result 2023: Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner.